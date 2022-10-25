Previous
Next
Posing nicely by rosiekind
Photo 3996

Posing nicely

This little blue tit was waiting his turn on the feeder and posed so nicely that I just had to take his photo.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1094% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shepherdman
Nicely captured.
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise