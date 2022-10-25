Sign up
Photo 3996
Posing nicely
This little blue tit was waiting his turn on the feeder and posed so nicely that I just had to take his photo.
Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8
1
365
NIKON D500
24th October 2022 10:22am
bird
garden
blue-tit
Shepherdman
Nicely captured.
October 25th, 2022
