Squizzer eating breakfast by rosiekind
Squizzer eating breakfast

Squizzer is a regular visitor to my garden and I have to keep his nut box filled. He costs me a fortune but I do love to see him.

I have been to see my very good friend Sarah who had a knee replacement last Friday and I can't believe how well she is doing. We even had a walk near the lake with Zac her gorgeous springer spaniel. That was after we had walked down 4 flights of stairs. She is amazing!

Thank you for getting my robin and great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Rosie Kind

judith deacon
Lovely capture
November 3rd, 2022  
carol white ace
A cute capture.Fav😊
November 3rd, 2022  
