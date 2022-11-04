Previous
Next
My lovely blue friend by rosiekind
Photo 4006

My lovely blue friend

This is actually one that I took on this day last year but as I haven't been out with my camera today, I thought I would be cheeky and post it. The kingfisher was just catching a fish in this shot.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1097% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise