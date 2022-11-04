Sign up
Photo 4006
My lovely blue friend
This is actually one that I took on this day last year but as I haven't been out with my camera today, I thought I would be cheeky and post it. The kingfisher was just catching a fish in this shot.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
