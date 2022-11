Little blue tit at RSPB

I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy this morning as the sun is shining and it's a lovely day. I often ask myself though why I go there as I see more birds in my own back garden and today was no exception. However, it's a nice place to walk.



Thank you for getting yesterday's rescue horses on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.