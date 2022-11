Grey wagtail

I was pleased to see this lovely grey wagtail today when I went to Gadespring with my very good friend Sarah. It was freezing cold in the hide as the wind blows right through so we didn't stay as long as we usually do because I was getting numb with cold. I think winter is on it's way or it definitely has come!



