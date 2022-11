Meet Tilly

I saw this gorgeous little dog in a coffee shop in Bedford. The couple that own her used to breed these little dogs and Tilly is their last little puppy. She's so sweet and loves to be stroked. She rides along in the lady's basket on her disabled scooter. We used to see this couple a lot but hadn't seen them for ages so it was nice to catch up.



Thank you for getting yesterday's woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.