He seems to be a regular visitor by rosiekind
He seems to be a regular visitor

Mr Magpie has decided that he likes the food I put out so he's now a regular visitor.

Thank you for getting Tilly the gorgeous puppy on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Rosie Kind

