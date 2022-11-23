Previous
Little greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4025

Little greenfinch

It has rained nearly all morning so I haven't been out yet. I have been busy making chicken and ham pies instead which we will have for dinner tonight.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...


Merrelyn ace
It looks this one is enjoying your restaurant, lovely capture.
November 23rd, 2022  
