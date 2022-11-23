Sign up
Photo 4025
Little greenfinch
It has rained nearly all morning so I haven't been out yet. I have been busy making chicken and ham pies instead which we will have for dinner tonight.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
Merrelyn
ace
It looks this one is enjoying your restaurant, lovely capture.
November 23rd, 2022
