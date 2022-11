Blue tit from RSPB

I went for a short walk at RSPB Sandy this morning as the sun was shining but it's not predicted to last as rain is forecast from about 2pm. I saw this lovely little blue tit and, as I said to the lady in the visitors centre, it makes a change for me to get it in the bush rather than on a feeder.



Thank you for getting yesterday's greenfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.