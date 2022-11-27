Previous
Next
Peeping by rosiekind
Photo 4029

Peeping

This is a filler as it's not a very nice day and the light is awful. I took this when I went to photograph the kingfisher a couple of weeks ago.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise