Photo 4031
My house
I haven't been able to take any photos today so here's a photo of my house
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9827
photos
190
followers
54
following
1104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th November 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
house
,
village
Merrelyn
ace
You have a lovely house Rosie.
November 29th, 2022
