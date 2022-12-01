Messy eater

The starlings love suet balls just the the blue tits, etc. but they can be very messy eaters as this photo shows. I actually took this yesterday as I have been shopping in Milton Keynes today and spending money - oh dear! I smuggled in my goods when Steve was out but I expect he will notice a new coat when I get round to wearing it LOL



When I got home I spent a couple of hours raking leaves in the front garden. It's just a never ending job and most of the leaves come from our neighbours trees. It's tiring job but I keep persevering.



Thank you for getting yesterdays photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.