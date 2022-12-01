Previous
Next
Messy eater by rosiekind
Photo 4033

Messy eater

The starlings love suet balls just the the blue tits, etc. but they can be very messy eaters as this photo shows. I actually took this yesterday as I have been shopping in Milton Keynes today and spending money - oh dear! I smuggled in my goods when Steve was out but I expect he will notice a new coat when I get round to wearing it LOL

When I got home I spent a couple of hours raking leaves in the front garden. It's just a never ending job and most of the leaves come from our neighbours trees. It's tiring job but I keep persevering.

Thank you for getting yesterdays photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Brilliant!
December 1st, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous shot. I love starlings and we hardly ever see them in the garden or even in the countryside around. Fav.
December 1st, 2022  
Peter ace
Wonderful feather detail Rosie:)
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise