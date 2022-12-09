Little blue tit

On the squirrel proof feeder. My car had to go for MOT and thankfully it passed. I have been busy writing my millions of Christmas cards so haven't had time for much else as I had to do the food shopping this morning. We have had Bas our cockatoo in the kitchen/diner which is the warmest room in the house. We can't have the heating on all day as it's already costing £10 a day for oil so we have put his outside cage which is a bit smaller in the kitchen. However, he can be very noisy and disruptive so I have had to put him back in the conservatory with the heater on under his cage. He sleeps in a box and it's a greenhouse heater which will eat up the electricity as well. How I wish the winter was over rather than be here for the next 3 or 4 months! The kitchen was an extension that we had built so it's the only past that has insulation as the rest of the house is solid concrete walls with the bedrooms being in the roof which is just wood with tiles slapped on it. How did I come to live in such a freezing cold house at my time of life!!!



Oh well I've had my moan. Now I must get on with the dinner.