He likes the new feeder

I am always pleased to see the greenfinches but today this one was on his own. I do hope his wife is surviving this terribly cold weather. I'm sure a lot of little birds won't survive which is such a shame. I hope they use the nest boxes to sleep in that I have around the garden because at least they would be a bit warmer in there.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.