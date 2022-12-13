What a lovely pair

I always love to see the long tailed tits and they really love suet balls. These little birds are smaller than the suet balls that they feed from. I feel so sorry for the poor little birds in this very cold weather. According to my phone, it's still -6 degrees at the moment and when I poured boiling water on the bird baths it didn't take long for it to freeze over. It's so important to look after the little birds during this very cold weather and they give me so much pleasure when they visit the feeders.



