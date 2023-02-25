Sign up
Photo 4119
Watching me watching him
Not much time today so a quick shot through the kitchen window. This pigeon was the only little bird who would stay still for me!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2023 8:13am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
