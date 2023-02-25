Previous
Watching me watching him by rosiekind
Photo 4119

Watching me watching him

Not much time today so a quick shot through the kitchen window. This pigeon was the only little bird who would stay still for me!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

