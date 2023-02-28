Sign up
Photo 4122
Goldie in the tree
It made a change for me to get a photo of the goldfinch in one of our trees as I usually only see them when they're on the feeders.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9983
photos
183
followers
53
following
1129% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th February 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
goldfinch
