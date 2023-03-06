Previous
Mr starling by rosiekind
Photo 4128

Mr starling

I thought this starling looked really pretty as he was just outside the kitchen window. Although the sun wasn't shining, it still showed some of his lovely colours.

Thank you for getting yesterday's clivia on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

