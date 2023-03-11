Sign up
Photo 4133
Waggy's came to see me
I put some mealworms out and hoped the starlings would leave some for him but I'm not sure th!
at they did. It was nice to see him. I am full of cold and so haven't really been out of the house yet today although we are supposed to be off to Bedford soon. I would rather stay at home.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10002
photos
181
followers
53
following
1132% complete
Views
7
365
NIKON D500
11th March 2023 10:38am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
pied-wagtail
