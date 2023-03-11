Previous
Waggy's came to see me
Waggy's came to see me

I put some mealworms out and hoped the starlings would leave some for him but I'm not sure th!


at they did. It was nice to see him. I am full of cold and so haven't really been out of the house yet today although we are supposed to be off to Bedford soon. I would rather stay at home.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th March 2023

Rosie Kind

