Photo 4138
I can see you looking at me
This beautiful red kite could see me taking his photo and I think he flew about especially so that I could get lots of them. At one stage there two of them but I only managed to get one at a time.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th March 2023 12:26pm
Tags
flying
,
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
Helen Jane
ace
great photo - we see so many of these around nowadays which is wonderful.
March 16th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
NIce capture!
March 16th, 2023
