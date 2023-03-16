Previous
I can see you looking at me by rosiekind
I can see you looking at me

This beautiful red kite could see me taking his photo and I think he flew about especially so that I could get lots of them. At one stage there two of them but I only managed to get one at a time.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Helen Jane ace
great photo - we see so many of these around nowadays which is wonderful.
March 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
NIce capture!
March 16th, 2023  
