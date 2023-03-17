Just looking for some grubs

Not a very exciting photo after yesterday's but it has been raining on and off this morning and I have had the weekly food shopping to do. When I got home, after putting my shopping away I had to do a bit of cleaning as I am going to the Village Market tomorrow so won't have a lot of time.



I was thrilled to see that Robbie seems to be building a nest in the nest box which is situated on the side of the back garage. I can watch and see him from the kitchen window. Also the blue tits are frequenting the camera nest box outside the other kitchen window so I will have plenty to keep an eye on in the next few weeks.



