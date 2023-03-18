Previous
Next
Squizzer at his nut box by rosiekind
Photo 4140

Squizzer at his nut box

Another miserable wet day again. It would be so nice to see the sun again although it's predicted to be tomorrow. I really do hope so!

Anyway, Squizzer came for a soggy lunch so I thought I would put photos showing how he opens the nut box and then often runs away to bury his nut. Such a silly boy as we have holes all across our lawn and he will get more nuts again tomorrow so he really doesn't need to bury them. I suppose it's habit.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great collage
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise