Red legged partridge

This wasn't taken today although I did see one this morning as I was driving along the country lanes. I have just had a visit from my son who brought me some beautiful flowers, a bottle of wine, some chocolates and a lovely card. It was so nice to see him and have a chat. Later I am off to my daughter's for dinner. I am so lucky to have 2 wonderful grown up children.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.