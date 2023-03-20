A visit from the greenfinches

Taken through the kitchen window as usual. It's always lovely to see them and I think they must be a pair as the one on the right is a male and the female is on the left.



I had a lovely meal at my daughters yesterday and received some more flowers and nice hand cream which is always welcome. I am a lucky mother to have 2 grown up children who love me as much as I love them. I have such happy memories of them growing up.



