Photo 4143
Hello Woody
I was surprised to see Woody in the garden as I don't seem to have seen him for ages. It was a nice surprise.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st March 2023 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
