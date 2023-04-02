Sign up
Photo 4155
Fighting or being romantic?
It's difficult to tell really. However, the pigeons are getting very romantic at the moment but it is spring after all.
It's really nice today to see the sunshine although I haven't actually been out for a walk.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10037
photos
182
followers
53
following
1138% complete
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
3348
4152
3349
4153
3350
4154
3351
4155
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd April 2023 12:05pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeons
,
lilac-tree
Dawn
ace
A lovely captor both
April 2nd, 2023
