Fighting or being romantic?

It's difficult to tell really. However, the pigeons are getting very romantic at the moment but it is spring after all.

It's really nice today to see the sunshine although I haven't actually been out for a walk.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Rosie Kind

Dawn ace
A lovely captor both
April 2nd, 2023  
