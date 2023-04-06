Watching me watching him

Actually he was waiting his turn on his favourite feeder as there were already 2 of his mates on it.

However, it was nice to get a shot that wasn't on the feeder.



We have had more rain again today but at the moment it looks as though it's brightening up. I hope it stays nice for the Easter weekend.



Thank you for getting Maisie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.