Watching me watching him by rosiekind
Photo 4159

Watching me watching him

Actually he was waiting his turn on his favourite feeder as there were already 2 of his mates on it.
However, it was nice to get a shot that wasn't on the feeder.

We have had more rain again today but at the moment it looks as though it's brightening up. I hope it stays nice for the Easter weekend.

Thank you for getting Maisie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beautifully captured!
April 6th, 2023  
