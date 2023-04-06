Sign up
Photo 4159
Watching me watching him
Actually he was waiting his turn on his favourite feeder as there were already 2 of his mates on it.
However, it was nice to get a shot that wasn't on the feeder.
We have had more rain again today but at the moment it looks as though it's brightening up. I hope it stays nice for the Easter weekend.
Thank you for getting Maisie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
April 6th, 2023
