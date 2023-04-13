Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4166
My friend the kingfisher
I have had a lovely morning photographing the kingfishers and the sun shone beautifully so it was much better light. Here's the male enjoying the sunshine.
Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit and blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10052
photos
181
followers
53
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
Latest from all albums
4161
4162
4163
4164
3354
4165
3355
4166
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th April 2023 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close