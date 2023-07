A rescue horse in the village

The weather has turned pretty horrible and I am now back in winter clothes because it's been so cold. I decided to take a quick walk up to the field opposite the shop where I saw this lovely pony. I like seeing the horses in the field and they were all rescued from somewhere (I don't know where).



