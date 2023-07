My friend the kite

I saw this lovely red kite when I was walking round the lake in Newton Leys where my friend Sarah lives. It was so lovely to see him and he came round several times. I got lots of photos and I haven't had time to go through them all but I liked this one and I hope you do too.



Thank you for getting yesterday's kestrel on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.