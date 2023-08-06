Previous
Mr Kite appeared by rosiekind
Photo 4281

Mr Kite appeared

When I had a walk this morning along Wood Lane, I often see Mr Kite and he obliged by flying by.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise