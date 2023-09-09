Previous
Swans at Priory Country Park by rosiekind
Photo 4315

Swans at Priory Country Park

It is so hot today 33 degrees but we went for a short walk at Priory. Just a phone photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Dawn ace
A nice capture
September 9th, 2023  
