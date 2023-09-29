Previous
Two of a kind by rosiekind
Two of a kind

This one's from yesterday as I haven't been out walking today despite the weather being nice. The moorhens were over in the water at Gadespring.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's duck photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture with their red beaks !
September 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
September 29th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
September 29th, 2023  
