Previous
Photo 4335
Two of a kind
This one's from yesterday as I haven't been out walking today despite the weather being nice. The moorhens were over in the water at Gadespring.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's duck photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3455
4331
4332
3456
4333
3457
4334
4335
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th September 2023 10:56am
birds
,
waterfowl
,
moorhens
,
gadespring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet capture with their red beaks !
September 29th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
September 29th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
September 29th, 2023
