Previous
Photo 4339
Late flower
I was surprised to see this in flower up at RSPB Sandy this morning. I'm never sure whether this is a rhododendron or azalea but they always look so beautiful.
Thank you for getting yesterday's lion on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. it is always very much appreciated.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
flower
rspb-sandy
Kitty Hawke
ace
Whatever it is......I have some budding in my garden too !
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful
October 3rd, 2023
