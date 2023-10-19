Previous
Isn't she beautiful by rosiekind
Photo 4355

Isn't she beautiful

I was lucky to see this beautiful kingfisher this morning. She only perched in this tree once but it was worth waiting for her.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Yes! Nice capture!
October 19th, 2023  
