Mr Magpie

It has been raining on and off all day today so I haven't been out walking. I had to go for my Covid jab and then when I got back I filled the feeders and the bird table. Next time I looked out of the window, Mr Magpie appeared so I just had to take a photo of him.



Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.