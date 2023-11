Look who visited today

When I am laying in bed I often see the jackdaws in the trees next to our garden but today this fellow decided to visit and see what food there was about. They sometimes try to get food from the bird table and I put food out for the foxes so I think they might have a go ate that too.



Thank you for getting yesterdays pony on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.