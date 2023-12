Silly bird

Not content with eating all the food on the bird table, this pigeon decided to eat from this feeder. Unfortunately, it was a very delicate balancing act required and he wasn't terribly good at it. However, I think he still managed to get some food judging by how far it has gone down.



Thank you for getting yesterday's rose bud on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.