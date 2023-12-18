Another filler

Previous
The hoopoe visited our village quite a few years ago but it was amazing to see it. People came from all over the country and I did something I would never usually do. I got into a strange man’s car when he said that he was going to see this beautiful bird. I had not really heard of a hoopoe so allowed him to drive up the lane with me in his car. He could have been a murderer for all I knew but being a bird lover I didn’t question what he was saying.

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured ! - although a rather dangerous move to pursue this beauty ! fav
December 18th, 2023  
