Previous
Photo 4430
Jackdaw
This jackdaw was sitting on next doors' chimney pot. We seem to have a few jackdaws round here and they sit in the trees which we can see from the bedroom.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10493
photos
163
followers
54
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4426
3503
4427
4428
3504
4429
3505
4430
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th January 2024 9:29am
Tags
bird
,
jackdaw
,
chimney-pot
Peter
ace
Well spotted and captured Rosie:)
January 4th, 2024
