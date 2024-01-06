Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4432
They love the mealworms
The starlings soon come when I put the mealworms out and they do squabble a bit but these 2 seemed to get on together. Perhaps they are husband and wife! LOL
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10495
photos
163
followers
54
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
Latest from all albums
4427
4428
3504
4429
3505
4430
4431
4432
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th January 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close