Photo 4452
Tucking in
This starling looked as though he was enjoying the suet pellets from this feeder. It’s the big garden birdwatch this weekend organised by the RSPB so I will definitely be taking part.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 26th, 2024
