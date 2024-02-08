Previous
Village horses by rosiekind
Photo 4465

Village horses

These horses are actually rescued and the girls that look after them do an exceptionally good job at keeping them safe.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise