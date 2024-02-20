Previous
Pretty in pink by rosiekind
Photo 4477

Pretty in pink

This flower is still going and I bought it as part of a bouquet 12 days ago. I think it's amazing that the flowers are lasting so long and it still looks just as pretty.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beautiful flower.
February 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Pretty!
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise