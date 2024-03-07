Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4493
I wonder what he was looking at
I saw this lovely kingfisher today and he kindly posed so nicely for me. He spent ages just sitting in the tree but I don't know what he was looking at.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10596
photos
157
followers
53
following
1230% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
7th March 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
