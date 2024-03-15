Previous
Back to back by rosiekind
I only had a quick walk as it looked as though it was going to rain. However, the sun is shining again now! What weird weather we are having.

These horse are rescued horses in a field in the village.

Thank you for getting yesterdays' kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

