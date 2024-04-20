Previous
Where there's a will there's a way by rosiekind
Photo 4537

Where there's a will there's a way

This blackbird has been back and forth to the suet block feeder which is right outside my kitchen window. He certainly has got the hang of how to balance so that he can tuck in.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very determined. Great capture
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise