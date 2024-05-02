Sign up
Previous
Photo 4549
The goose family
I saw this lovely family in Milton Keynes this morning when we walked around Lodge Lake. They were swimming away but I still thought it was nice to capture 5 little Canada Geese.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
goslings
,
milton-keynes
,
canada-geese
,
lodge-lake
