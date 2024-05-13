Sign up
Previous
Photo 4560
Little blackbird
I have had a busy day so haven’t really taken any photos so this is one I took a few days ago.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th May 2024 11:48am
Tags
bird
garden
blackbird
