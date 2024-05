Enjoying the new suet balls

This rather soggy blue tit was eating the suet balls that I bought yesterday. I wasn't sure whether I had bought the right ones as the birds in my garden can be rather fussy. It took a little while for them to start eating them so I thought perhaps they were not their favourites but it seems as though they are probably enjoying them.



Thank you for getting yesterday's starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.